Premature

Rob Crabbe wakes to the most important day of his high school career with a very important college entrance interview, the possibility of losing his virginity to the hottest girl in school, and concrete plans with one of his best friends, Gabrielle, for that evening. A day full of opportunity awaits and Rob is ecstatic at the prospects. Unfortunately for Rob, the day takes a sour turn from the moment he steps on campus. The volleyball team has it out for him, his interview with the Georgetown rep does not go as planned and his ‘sure thing’ with Angela turns into the catalyst that inexplicably starts his day all over again. As Rob incredulously begins reliving the day, he has no idea what happened or why. He proceeds tentatively, and the day goes very similarly. Before he realizes what’s happening, Rob wakes again, to find he is repeating the day yet again, and again, and again. Eventually Rob turns to his best friends Stanley and Gabrielle to figure out why this is all happening to him. With plenty of wayward advice from Stanley, and little sympathy from Gabrielle, his daily adventures become more absurd, hilarious and risqué. But lucky for Rob, he has at least figured out what the catalyst for restarting his day is, and he uses that to his advantage in a few ‘sticky’ situations. Rob starts to get desperate and eventually enlists the help of his classmate Arthur, the 12-year-old high school genius, who he thinks may just hold the key to getting on with his life. Rob begins to navigate the day with more intent, knowing that his actions need to change so the outcome of his day will change, but this doesn’t necessarily stop his misadventure along the way. Rob finally starts to realize what his repetitive journey is about and what it will take to fix things. The question is, will it be too late? Premature stars John Karna (Bindlestiffs), Craig Roberts (Submarine, The First Time), Katie Findlay (The Philosophers, “The Killing”), Alan Tudyk (Dodgeball, Wreck It Ralph), Adam Riegler (The Addams Family, David Copperfield), Carlson Young (“True Blood,” “Pretty Little Liars”) and Elon Gold (“Stacked,” ‘In-Laws”). The film is directed by Dan Beers, who co-wrote the film with Mathew Harawitz. Director of Photography is Jimmy Lindsey (“Veep,” Machete).