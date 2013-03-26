About this Movie
Oblivion
On a spectacular future Earth that has evolved beyond recognition, one man's (Tom Cruise) confrontation with the past will lead him on a journey of redemption and discovery as he battles to save mankind.
Starring: Tom CruiseMorgan FreemanOlga KurylenkoAndrea RiseboroughNikolaj Coster-Waldau
Director: Joseph Kosinski
