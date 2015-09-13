High-Rise

In a dystopian future, a divorced man moves into an apartment tower separated by class -- the rich at the top and the poor at the bottom.

In a dystopian future, a divorced man moves into an apartment tow...More

Starring: Tom HiddlestonSienna MillerElisabeth Moss

Director: Ben Wheatley

RComedyDramaHorrorThrillerFantasyMovie2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

High-Rise - Trailer

About this Movie

In a dystopian future, a divorced man moves into an apartment tower separated by class -- the rich at the top and the poor at the bottom.

