Who We Are NowWho We Are Now

An ex-con (Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson) tries to regain custody of her son with the help of an idealistic young public defender (Emma Roberts), and, at the same time, falls into a romantic fling with a traumatized veteran (Zachary Quinto). more

An ex-con (Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson) tries to regain custod...More

Starring: Julianne NicholsonEmma RobertsZachary Quinto

Director: Matthew Newton

Not RatedDramaMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
CrossoverPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2006)
Parallel MothersR • Drama • Movie (2021)
Chocolate City 3: Live TourTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Pit PonyTVG • Drama • TV Series (1999)
Every BodyR • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
12 Mighty OrphansPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2021)
Mary & GeorgeTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2024)
FoxholeDrama, Military & War • Movie (2021)
The DresserTV14 • Drama • Movie (2016)
The Serpent QueenTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Another Zero in the SystemDrama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Catching DustTVMA • Drama • Movie (2024)
The Silent TwinsR • Drama • Movie (2022)
Down in the ValleyTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
InsideR • Drama • Movie (2023)

Who We Are Now - Trailer

About this Movie

Who We Are Now

An ex-con (Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson) tries to regain custody of her son with the help of an idealistic young public defender (Emma Roberts), and, at the same time, falls into a romantic fling with a traumatized veteran (Zachary Quinto).

Starring: Julianne NicholsonEmma RobertsZachary QuintoJimmy SmitsJason Biggs

Director: Matthew Newton

Not RatedDramaMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.