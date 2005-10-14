About this Movie
Friday The 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Mass murderer Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder) is resurrected from the bottom of Crystal Lake. After he kills a passing boat's occupants, he stows away on a cruise ship filled with a high-school graduating class bound for New York City. Biology teacher Charles McCulloch (Peter Mark Richman) is on board with his niece, Rennie (Jensen Daggett), who has visions of Jason drowning as a child. They escape his bloody shipboard rampage, but, when Rennie and Charles reach Manhattan, Jason is close by.
Starring: Jensen DaggettScott ReevesKane HodderPeter Mark RichmanBarbara M. Bingham
Director: Rob Hedden
