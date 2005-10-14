Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives

RThrillerHorrorMovie • 1986

About this Movie

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives

Tommy returns to the grave to make sure Jason is dead and accidently brings him back to life. Now it's up to Tommy to stop Jason's mindless killing and put him back where he belongs.

Starring: Thom MathewsJennifer CookeRon PalilloDavid KagenRenee Jones

Director: Tom McLoughlin

RThriller, HorrorMovie • 1986
  • 5.1
  • hd

