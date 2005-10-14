About this Movie
Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives
Tommy returns to the grave to make sure Jason is dead and accidently brings him back to life. Now it's up to Tommy to stop Jason's mindless killing and put him back where he belongs.
Starring: Thom MathewsJennifer CookeRon PalilloDavid KagenRenee Jones
Director: Tom McLoughlin
