About this Movie
Friday The 13th, Part VII: The New Blood
When a telekinetic camper accidentally unchains Jason from the depth of Crystal Lake she can only hope that her powers can save her from the ax-wielding maniac.
Starring: Lar Park LincolnTerry KiserSusan BluKevin BlairSusan Jennifer Sullivan
Director: John Carl Buechler
