Friday The 13th, Part VII: The New Blood

RHorrorMovie • 1988

When a telekinetic camper accidentally unchains Jason from the depth of Crystal Lake ...more

About this Movie

When a telekinetic camper accidentally unchains Jason from the depth of Crystal Lake she can only hope that her powers can save her from the ax-wielding maniac.

Starring: Lar Park LincolnTerry KiserSusan BluKevin BlairSusan Jennifer Sullivan

Director: John Carl Buechler

  • 5.1
  • hd

