Firehouse Dog

PGComedyKidsMovie2007

A coddled canine puts the spark back into a dispirited fire station in this family fi...more

A coddled canine puts the spark back into a dispirited fire stati...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Harry and the Hendersons
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Getting Even With Dad
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Adventures in Babysitting
Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1987)
Parental Guidance
TV14 • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Clifford
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Like Mike 2: Streetball
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
The Flintstones
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Jetsons: The Movie
G • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1990)
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)

About this Movie

Firehouse Dog

A coddled canine puts the spark back into a dispirited fire station in this family film.

Starring: Josh HutchersonBruce GreenwoodDash MihokSteven CulpBill Nunn

Director: Todd Holland

PGComedyKidsMovie2007
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on