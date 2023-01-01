The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Hapless-in-love princess Anne Hathaway must find a husband or she can't become the queen of Genovia in this riotous sequel.more

Hapless-in-love princess Anne Hathaway must find a husband or she...More

Starring: Anne HathawayJulie AndrewsHéctor Elizondo

Director: Garry Marshall

GKidsComedyRomanceFamilyMovie2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeThe Princess Diaries FilmsExtrasDetails
CinderellaPG • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2015)
BlendedPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
The Sandlot 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New YorkPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Garfield the MoviePG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2004)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the SmithsonianPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Rock DogPG • Kids, Music • Movie (2017)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the HatPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Night at the Museum: Secret of the TombPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2014)
Marley & MePG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2008)
The Princess DiariesG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal EngagementG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2004)

Princess Diaries 2, The: Royal Engagement - Trailer

About this Movie

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Hapless-in-love princess Anne Hathaway must find a husband or she can't become the queen of Genovia in this riotous sequel.

Starring: Anne HathawayJulie AndrewsHéctor ElizondoJohn Rhys-DaviesHeather Matarazzo

Director: Garry Marshall

GKidsComedyRomanceFamilyMovie2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.