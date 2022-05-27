Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Professor Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt Scamander and a team of sorcerers to protect the wizarding world from dark forces.more

Professor Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt Scamander and a tea...More

Starring: Eddie RedmayneJude LawMads Mikkelsen

Director: David Yates

PG-13FantasyAdventureScience FictionActionMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Fantastic Beasts 3 – Even More Fantastic Beasts

Fantastic Beasts 3 – Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – Unlocking Dumbledore’s Past

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – A Charming New Professor

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Dumbledore’s First Army

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Erkstag Jailbreak

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – The Candidates' Dinner

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – The Magic of Hogwarts

About this Movie

Professor Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt Scamander and a team of sorcerers to protect the wizarding world from dark forces.

