300: Rise of an Empire

Greek general Themistocles attempts to unite all of Greece by leading the charge against the massive invading Persian forces led by mortal-turned-god Xerxes, and Artemisia, vengeful commander of the Persian navy.more

Starring: Sullivan StapletonEva GreenLena Headey

Director: Noam Murro

TVMAFantasyActionAdventureMovie2014
  • hd

About this Movie

Greek general Themistocles attempts to unite all of Greece by leading the charge against the massive invading Persian forces led by mortal-turned-god Xerxes, and Artemisia, vengeful commander of the Persian navy.

Starring: Sullivan StapletonEva GreenLena HeadeyHans MathesonCallan Mulvey

