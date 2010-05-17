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Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTopper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials
Topper Guild creates outrageous challenges featuring extreme camouflage, hidden rooms, and unexpected disguises! In Topper Guild Hidden In Plain Sight by pocket.watch, he turns every hide-and-seek into a high-stakes adventure!
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTopper Guild Creator Essentials
Topper Guild is known for fast-paced challenges, outrageous stunts, and larger-than-life adventures! In Topper Guild Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, he takes on extreme hide-and-seek games, secret room builds, and hilarious high-stakes competitions!
Teen, Reality • TV Series
Zhong Creator EssentialsZhong Creator Essentials
Zhong is the comedic creator and star known for bold challenges, over-the-top stakes, and outrageous pranks! In Zhong Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, he delivers big laughs and unforgettable moments alongside fellow creators like Kat, Topper Guild, and others!
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsMatthew Beem Creator Essentials
Matthew Beem is known for turning big ideas into even bigger builds. From ambitious DIY projects to epic experiments, his videos fuse creativity and high-energy storytelling. In Matthew Beem Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, he goes bigger than ever, teaming up with fellow creators like MrBeast, Kai Cenat, and Bella Poarch for his most ambitious builds yet.
Teen, Reality • TV Series
Rabbit HoleRabbit Hole
The first-of-its-kind variety show packed with epic challenges and chaos. High-stakes, high-key hilarious, we're going down the Rabbit Hole with your favorite creators like Topper Guild, Jesser, Dan Rhodes, Papa Jake, Matthew Beem, Mackenzie Turner, ExtraEmily, and so many more!
TVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
ZHC Creator EssentialsZHC Creator Essentials
Creator Zach Hsieh, aka ZHC, is the wildly popular artist known for jaw-dropping custom designs on just about anything. ZHC Creator Essentials by pocket.watch brings you his most eye-popping creations as he makes the world a better place, one painting at a time, alongside some of today’s biggest creator stars, including MrBeast, Addison Rae, and others!
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Hardy BoysThe Hardy Boys
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsThat's Amazing Creator Essentials
Brothers Tommy and Matthew, the creators behind That's Amazing, push their skills to the limit with jaw-dropping trick shots and high-energy challenges! That's Amazing Creator Essentials by pocket.watch showcases their most epic trick shots and craziest competitions!
Teen, Reality • TV Series
Fright KreweFright Krewe
It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Claire, a girl who LIVES for horror, accidentally broke a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashed an ancient evil into this world. The spirit of Marie Laveau, voodoo queen of New Orleans, put her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily they’re not alone–each kid gets a special gift from voodoo spirits called Loa. Super strength is given to Missy, Maybe gets the ability to disappear into the realm of the dead, Pat can understand any language or creature, Stanley gets knowledge about anything he touches, and Soleil can summon fire. Later in the season, she develops air and water powers as well. The ward they live in, the 13th and a Third, is known for fright tourism and Soleil’s always loved all the scary legends about her creepy little ward. So she’s beyond excited to find out the town’s biggest secret - that vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are in fact very real. The creatures have been secretly living amongst the humans for decades… but tensions between the rougarous and vampires have been high lately, and when Missy has to turn into a rougarou to survive a life-threatening injury, the kids can’t help but get mixed up in all of it. Our Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial’s up to, keep the peace between vampires and the rougarous, AND figure out how to be a team because there’s no way they’d all hang out otherwise. But going up against local legends like the Feu Follet, swamp monsters, and demon hounds from the underworld is kind of a weird bonding experience, and our Krewe will realize there’s more to each other than they thought.
TVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
SpellboundSpellbound
Cece Parker Jones’ life is turned upside-down when she discovers she’s a real witch. Magical mayhem ensues at the Paris Opera Ballet School when Cece begins to practice her spell work, making things harder to juggle as she balances new magical identity, dance, and simply being a teenager! Things get even more complicated when she accidentally summons her enemies, a group called the Mystics.
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Utopia FallsUtopia Falls
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerDavey & Jonesie's Locker
Two oddball teen best friends travel through a portal in their locker, causing chaos to the multiverse as they go, while running from the threat of separation.
TVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
First DayFirst Day
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Equipo del TerrorEquipo del Terror
Todo comenzó durante la detención en un cementerio, cuando Soleil Le Claire, una chica que VIVE para el horror, accidentalmente rompió un hechizo en el Árbol de la Vida y desató un antiguo mal en este mundo. El espíritu de Marie Laveau, la reina vudú de Nueva Orleans, la puso a ella y a otros cuatro chicos a cargo de salvar a la ciudad de Belial, un antiguo demonio que se alimenta del miedo. Afortunadamente no están solos: cada uno recibe un don especial de espíritus vudú llamados Loa. Missy recibe súper fuerza, Tal Vez tiene la capacidad de desaparecer en el reino de los muertos, Pat puede entender cualquier idioma o criatura, Stanley obtiene conocimiento sobre cualquier cosa que toque y Soleil puede invocar fuego. Más adelante en la temporada, ella también desarrolla poderes de aire y agua. El barrio en el que viven, La 13 y la tercera, es conocido por el turismo de miedo y Soleil siempre amó todas las leyendas aterradoras sobre su pequeño barrio espeluznante. Así que está más que emocionada de descubrir el mayor secreto de la ciudad: que los vampiros, los rougarous, los fantasmas, los monstruos y los demonios son, de hecho, muy reales. Las criaturas han estado viviendo en secreto entre los humanos durante décadas... pero las tensiones entre los rougarous y los vampiros han sido altas últimamente, y cuando Missy tiene que convertirse en una rougarou para sobrevivir a una lesión que amenaza su vida, los chicos no pueden evitar involucrarse en todo esto. Nuestro Equipo tendrá que perfeccionar sus poderes, averiguar qué está haciendo Belial, mantener la paz entre los vampiros y los rougarous y descubrir cómo ser un equipo porque no hay forma de que todos estén juntos de otra manera. Pero enfrentarse a leyendas locales como el Feu Follet, monstruos del pantano y sabuesos demoníacos del inframundo es una experiencia de unión extraña, y nuestro Equipo se dará cuenta de que hay algo más entre ellos de lo que pensaban.
TVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
ZHC Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Zhong Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)

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