Baby Ruby
Baby Ruby
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries
The Deep End of the Ocean
The Deep End of the Ocean
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus
Breaking Up
Breaking Up
Newly Added Movies
Watch Newly Added Movies with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99/month
New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Newly Added Movies
Baby RubyDrama, Horror • Movie (2023)
The Princess DiariesG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Deep End of the OceanPG-13 • Drama • Movie (1999)
Hocus PocusTV14 • Comedy, Family • Movie (1993)
Breaking UpR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
The Last King of ScotlandR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2006)
We Bought a ZooPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Transporter 2PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2005)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's ChestPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2006)
Sin City: A Dame to Kill ForR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
27 DressesPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
Raising ArizonaPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Conan the BarbarianTV14 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2011)
Money TrainR • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Just MarriedPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Don't Be Afraid of the DarkR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2010)
The Good SonR • Thriller • Movie (1993)
Evil DeadR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2013)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky BobbyTV14 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Lego MoviePG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Transporter 3PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
MelancholiaR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No TalesPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of CobraPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Wedding CrashersTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The TransporterPG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2002)
Meet the ParentsPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2000)
An EducationPG-13 • Drama, International • Movie (2009)
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal EngagementG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Meet the FockersTV14 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Dragonball: EvolutionPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Larry CrownePG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's EndPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2007)
KillersPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2010)
Hail, Caesar!PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Little FockersPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black PearlPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Easy VirtuePG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
G.I. Joe: RetaliationPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
SevenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
Johnson Family VacationPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
SimulantNot Rated • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)