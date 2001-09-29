Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Ash continues his quest to enter the Kalos League. He and his traveling companions will make new friends, forge new rivalries, and, of course, meet some brand-new Pokémon! Serena, with her partner Fennekin and new friend Pancham, will take on the Pokémon Showcase world; Clemont will continue to create inventions and hope some of them are a hit; and Bonnie, as ever, will try to find someone to take care of her big brother!
Voltron: Defender of the Universe
TVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Voltron: Defender of the Universe is the futuristic tale of a time when the universal forces of good have consolidated into the Galaxy Alliance. Its mission: to explore the universe to help those in trouble and to fight the dark forces of evil. The Galaxy Alliance send five determined explorers to search for the secret of Voltron on the planet Arus. Thus ensues the exciting adventures; five fierce lion-robots combine into one great robot-warrior, Voltron.
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
Serie Pokémon XYZ
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2016)
¡La aventura de Ash y Pikachu en la región Kalos llega a su clímax en La serie Pokémon XYZ! Ahora que le falta sólo una medalla de Gimnasio para poder entrar a la Liga Kalos, Ash persigue su sueño de convertirse en un Maestro Pokémon con determinación. Serena también está un paso más cerca de alcanzar sus sueños, ahora que su camino en la Exhibición Pokémon se aproxima cada vez más a la competencia por la corona de la Reina de Kalos. Bonnie tiene un nuevo amigo a quien cuidar con el adorable aunque misterioso Blandito, pero pronto queda claro que hay fuerzas siniestras en movimiento que podrían separarlos. ¿Conseguirá el sombrío Equipo Flare cumplir su deseo, o lograrán nuestros héroes proteger a Blandito, y a toda la región Kalos, de sus ardientes ambiciones?
Serie Pokémon XY
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2014)
El viaje de Ash Ketchum continúa en la temporada Pokémon XY cuando él llega a la región Kalos, ¡una tierra rebosante de belleza, llena de nuevos Pokémon por descubrir! Luego de poner los ojos en la Liga Kalos, Ash está listo para luchar y atrapar tantos Pokémon como sea posible. Pero primero tendrá que enfrentar a los formidables Líderes de Gimnasio de esta región y descubrir algunas emocionantes novedades en la Evolución Pokémon. Aunque tiene nuevos amigos Serena, Clemont y Bonnie a su lado, también hay muchos rostros y Pokémon familiares a lo largo del camino mientras Ash persigue su sueño de convertirse en un Maestro Pokémon.
Serie Pokémon XY – Expediciones en Kalos
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2015)
¡Ash y Pikachu continúan con su viaje épico en la emocionante siguiente temporada de La Serie Pokémon XY¡ Mientras Ash continúa en su búsqueda para ganar ocho medallas de Gimnasio para poder entrar a la Liga Kalos, él y sus compañeros de viaje harán nuevos amigos, crearán nuevas rivalidades, y, por supuesto, conocerán a nuevos Pokémon. Serena, con su compañero Fennekin y su nuevo amigo Pancham, competirá en el mundo de la Exhibición Pokémon; Clemont continuará creando inventos y esperará que algunos tengan éxito; y Bonnie, como siempre, ¡tratará de encontrar a alguien que cuide de su hermano mayor!
