While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.