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Anime for Kids

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Yu-Gi-Oh!Yu-Gi-Oh!
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Digimon AdventureDigimon Adventure
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Beyblade XBeyblade X
Aspiring pro Blader Robin Kazami joins up with former champ Jaxon Cross and mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro to form Team Persona.
TVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Digimon FusionDigimon Fusion
Mikey Kudo and his friends travel through the Digital World fighting evil.
Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
BananyaBananya
With tiny cats living inside of bananas, Bananya's lifelong dream is to bathe in chocolate with all of his banana cat friends and to live his life as best as he can in a normal household.
TVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Pretty CurePretty Cure
Two unsuspecting girls become Defenders of the Light and battle the forces of evil.
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!
Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the stars, even though their attempts to prove it have only ended in failure; their hard work and dedication are about to pay off when an extraterrestrial finally arrives on Earth!
Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeBeyblade Burst QuadStrike
Elementary-school student Valt Aoi is crazy about Beyblade and is best friends with Shu Kurenai, who is a prodigy at the game and has been named to the national Beyblade tournament's final four. Inspired by his friend's accomplishment, Valt makes it his goal to reach the tournament himself. The first step on the road to the big leagues is to win his district tournament, which includes some tough opponents. As he makes his way up the ladder, Valt reaches new heights and extends his circle of friends, eventually -- unknowingly -- dreaming of becoming the best Blader in the world.
TVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Sherlock HoundSherlock Hound
One of the most iconic characters in literary history returns as an adorable canine detective alongside his faithful friend Watson!
TVY • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (1984)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSYu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS
Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Castle in the SkyPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1986)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Fortune Favors Lady NikukoTV14 • Drama, Anime • Movie (2021)
From Up on Poppy HillPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2011)
Ghost Cat AnzuTVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Howl's Moving CastlePG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (2004)
Kiki's Delivery ServiceG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Lu Over the WallPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
My Neighbor TotoroG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1988)
My Neighbors the YamadasPG • Anime, Animation • Movie (1999)
Only YesterdayPG • Drama, Animation • Movie (1991)
Pom PokoPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1994)
PonyoG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
Porco RossoPG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1992)
Pretty CureTVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
The Secret World of ArriettyG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Sherlock HoundTVY • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (1984)
Spirited AwayPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
When Marnie Was TherePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSTVY7 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)

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