2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Worst to First

Everyone wants a move-in ready dream home, but with soaring real estate prices in a r...more

Everyone wants a move-in ready dream home, but with soaring real ...More

TVPG Reality Lifestyle & Culture Home & Garden TV Series 2017

Episodes
Episode 1

Lyndsay & John

Lyndsay and John need a house where their blended family of six, plus two dogs, can live in harmony. Mickey and Sebastian will have to push hard to deliver a home that can provide a fresh start for everyone.
Episode 2

Dave & Dan

Dave wants to find a home in his childhood neighborhood. But Dave also wants to live near a golf course. Mickey and Sebastian confront unexpected challenges and a very tight budget to hit a hole in one for this longtime golf lover.
Episode 3

Heather & Jeff

Heather and Jeff are desperate for a house that functions for them and their two growing sons. Builders Mickey and Sebastian have to scramble to give this active family the storage, two bathrooms and open concept layout they long for.
Episode 4

Darlene & Scott

Darlene and Scott, along with their two young daughters, love living in an outdoor paradise that’s surrounded by mountains. But Mickey and Sebastian must scale huge heights to give this family a home that embraces the outdoors as much as they do.
Episode 5

Penny & Leif

Penny and Leif plan to move to the country. They want a spacious house though, in case their son or daughter moves home. Mickey and Sebastian must dig deep to deliver a big, gorgeous home in an idyllic country setting.
Episode 6

Jodi & Mike

Jodi and Mike were feeling the pressure to buy a house and get settled. Five years later their house still has its compartmentalized layout and they can’t stand it. Mickey and Sebastian must save them and bring them the togetherness they long for.
Episode 7

Katharine & Darius

Katharine and Darius dream of living in an older home that has charm and history but they don’t want to give up on modern conveniences. Trouble is the older the home, the more problems it usually has.
Episode 8

Katrina & Jay

Katrina and Jay are ready to take the home ownership plunge but with their tight budget they hope they won’t sink. Mickey and Sebastian must tackle one of the worst houses they’ve ever faced.
Episode 9

Jodene & Greg

Jodene and Greg love their neighborhood but don’t feel the same about their problematic home. Mickey and Sebastian either have to find and reno another house for them or transform their current home.
Episode 10

Shaffina & Ravel

In the past five years Saffina and Raval have moved four times but now they want to settle down. Trouble is, they have different tastes and an extremely tight budget. Mickey and Sebastian face the daunting challenge.

About this Show

Worst to First

Everyone wants a move-in ready dream home, but with soaring real estate prices in a red-hot market, it’s just not possible for most homeowners. That's where professional contractors Mickey and Sebastian come in - these business partners, who are also best friends and family, thrive on the challenge of transforming the ugliest house on the block, into the envy of the neighborhood. Many people are forced to get creative by buying a fixer-upper and renovating it to fit their needs but these types of transformations are Mickey and Sebastian’s specialty - helping each homebuyer find a shabby, rundown house and turning it into a stunning forever home. Buying the worst house on the block always comes with unforeseen challenges but Mickey and Sebastian always exceed expectations and turn dreams into reality- finding the worst and turning it into the first!

Starring: Mickey FabbianoSebastian Sevallo

TVPGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2017

