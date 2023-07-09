1 season available (7 episodes)

Famed survivalist Bear Grylls takes it up a notch by teaching his celebrity guests essential survival skills that they will have to master and then prove they can use in high-stress situations. Challenges and locations span from the snowy peaks of the Canadian Rockies to the deserts of the Great Basin to the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica. The celebrities will push their bodies and minds to the limit to successfully complete life-changing adventures that will challenge their perceived limitations.more

Starring: Bear Grylls

TVPGRealityAdventureLifestyle & CultureTravelAnimals & NatureScience & TechnologyAction SportsSportsTV Series2023
