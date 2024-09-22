1 season available (2 episodes)

Rescue: HI-SurfRescue: HI-Surf

An action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional lives of open-water lifeguards.more

An action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional...More

Starring: Robbie MagasivaArielle KebbelAdam Demos

TV14ActionDramaTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month*.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Rescue: HI-Surf S1 – Trailer

Working With John Wells

How the Cast Prepared for Filming on the North Shore

First Look at Season 1

About this Show

Rescue: HI-Surf

An action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional lives of open-water lifeguards.

Starring: Robbie MagasivaArielle KebbelAdam DemosKekoa KekumanoZoe Cipres

TV14ActionDramaTV Series2024

You May Also Like

The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesReality • TV Series (2024)
Crazy Fun ParkComedy, Horror • TV Series (2023)
National Parks: USATVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
Bargain BlockTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Double Crossed: Sooner or Later, You'll Pay the PriceDrama, International • TV Series (2024)
Black Out (Eng)Korean, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Dolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & RollTVPG • Music, News • TV Series (2023)
NO WAY OUT: The RouletteKorean, International • TV Series (2024)
The Bachelor (Australia)Romance, Reality • TV Series (2013)
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • Documentaries, Romance • TV Series (2019)
90 Day Fiancé: Love In ParadiseTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the AmazonTVPG • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2023)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
The Tyrant (Eng Dub)Action, Crime • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.