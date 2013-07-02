Nine for IX

TVGDocumentariesSports • TV Series • 2013

Documentary series celebrating the 40th anniversary of Title IX.

Documentary series celebrating the 40th anniversary of Title IX.

Find titles like Nine for IX

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also Like

Earn Everything
Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2018)
ESPN Films
TVG • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2009)
O.J.: Made in America
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
30 for 30
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Basketball: A Love Story
TVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
30 for 30 Shorts
TVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
ESPN Boxing
TVG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2017)
All Access
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
SC Featured
TVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
State of Play
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
E60
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Behind the Mask
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
On Freddie Roach
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
Nine for IX Shorts
Nine for IX Shorts
Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2014)
Legacy: Bob Hurley
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on