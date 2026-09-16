Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, tends to fuss over the inmates?as well as her rather accident-prone team of guards?like an overbearing mother; but everything changes when her son is incarcerated in her facility.more
Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, ...More
Starring: Audrey LamyJean-Pascal ZadiBenjamin Tranié
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Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, tends to fuss over the inmates?as well as her rather accident-prone team of guards?like an overbearing mother; but everything changes when her son is incarcerated in her facility.
Starring: Audrey LamyJean-Pascal ZadiBenjamin TraniéEva HuaultLogan Lefèbvre
About this Show
Minimum Security
Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, tends to fuss over the inmates?as well as her rather accident-prone team of guards?like an overbearing mother; but everything changes when her son is incarcerated in her facility.
Starring: Audrey LamyJean-Pascal ZadiBenjamin TraniéEva HuaultLogan Lefèbvre