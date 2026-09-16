Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Minimum SecurityMinimum Security

Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, tends to fuss over the inmates?as well as her rather accident-prone team of guards?like an overbearing mother; but everything changes when her son is incarcerated in her facility.more

Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, ...More

Starring: Audrey LamyJean-Pascal ZadiBenjamin Tranié

TVMAInternationalComedyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesWatch in EnglishDetails
Minimum Security (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series

About this Show

Minimum Security

Corinne Maillard, the director of the Chénoise detention center, tends to fuss over the inmates?as well as her rather accident-prone team of guards?like an overbearing mother; but everything changes when her son is incarcerated in her facility.

Starring: Audrey LamyJean-Pascal ZadiBenjamin TraniéEva HuaultLogan Lefèbvre

TVMAInternationalComedyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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