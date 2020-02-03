Hot Market

1 season available (8 episodes)

Hot MarketHot Market

Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series, 2020

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

It's Not Me, It's You

Rizwan goes house hunting with an extremely picky client. David and his stagers gear up to bring a newly-renovated home to market. And Stephanie is ready to list her client’s $10-million dollar waterfront retreat, but isn’t happy with what she finds.
Episode 2

Four-Million Pesos

Odeen helps a young couple with a big budget find their dream home. Rana aims to set a new market record. And Rizwan gets down to business with a client whose unreasonable expectations may derail a sale.
Episode 3

We Bought the Wrong House

Agent Stephanie hunts for her clients’ ultimate dream home. Odeen and her business partner Lamont help a couple escape the city. And Rizwan works with a couple who want to cash-out, after making a killing on their pre-construction condominium.
Episode 4

A Champagne High Tea!

David works to find his clients a modern dream home. Rana has two weeks to sell an empty condo unit, but first needs to convince her reluctant seller to stage. And Stephanie hustles to pull off a private brokers’ event with a twist.
Episode 5

Could It Be Better? Absolutely!

Rizwan prospects some of the city’s most unique properties. Stephanie and her designer Catherine tackle a $4.2million dollar lake home in need of a facelift. And Rana navigates the city’s condo market with a young fashionable buyer.
Episode 6

Sold to the Highest Bidder!

David is under the gun to list a stunning beach house. Meanwhile, Rizwan is tasked to sell a stunning $7-million home. And Rana helps a soon-to-be empty nester leave the burbs behind, by finding her the ultimate city escape.
Episode 7

Your Very Best Life

Rana helps her client make some tough decisions about what to do with a luxury hotel residence. Odeen renovates her latest listing from top to bottom. And agents Rizwan and Stephanie team up to scout some unbelievable waterfront estates.
Episode 8

Upping the Budget

Odeen sets out to find her buyers a super swank property. David and his stager/wife Natalie use some simple solutions to revamp an underwhelming space. And Rizwan consults with a client whose new build is ballooning out of control.

About this Show

Hot Market

Hot Market is an exciting new real estate show for HGTV Canada. The series follows top real estate agents Odeen Eccleston, Rizwan Malik, Rana Khaled, David Cinelli and Stephanie Adams as they navigate the high stakes world of one of Canada’s most competitive housing market. These agents are always hustling to land the biggest listings, find their buyers the most luxurious dream homes, and earn their clients top dollar through transformative renovations and staging. In order for these agents to make it in this hot market, it’s all about the buy, the sell and the hustle.

Starring: Odeen Eccleston, Rana Khaled, David Cinelli, Rizwan Malik, Stephanie Adams

Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden, TV Series, 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

