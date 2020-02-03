About this Show
Hot Market
Hot Market is an exciting new real estate show for HGTV Canada. The series follows top real estate agents Odeen Eccleston, Rizwan Malik, Rana Khaled, David Cinelli and Stephanie Adams as they navigate the high stakes world of one of Canada’s most competitive housing market. These agents are always hustling to land the biggest listings, find their buyers the most luxurious dream homes, and earn their clients top dollar through transformative renovations and staging. In order for these agents to make it in this hot market, it’s all about the buy, the sell and the hustle.
Starring: Odeen EcclestonRana KhaledDavid CinelliRizwan MalikStephanie Adams
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month