Selling It in the ATL

The Atlanta real estate market was once dominated by men, but women are increasingly making themselves known in the city's housing industry. This docuseries shines the spotlight on seven such women, who use their business acumen and larger-than-life personalities to close deals in the growing city. It's a seller's market as new buyers and investors flock to the ATL, embracing a new, progressive culture that is forcing the old guard to fight to remain relevant. The ladies' client lists include everyone from professional athletes to music industry executives and even foreign diplomats. The featured agents include Tahlia, who specializes in finding high-dollar leases for musicians making albums in the city, and New York native Chrishena, who brings her Big Apple attitude to Atlanta.more

RealityTV Series2015
