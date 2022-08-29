Fate of a Sport

1 season available (2 episodes)

Fate of a SportFate of a Sport

After a celebrated career, Paul Rabil decides to launch his own league to change the trajectory of the sport he loves. Paul and his brother, Mike Rabil, fight to establish the PLL as the premiere destination for professional lacrosse in the country.more

TV14DocumentariesLacrosseSportsTV Series2022
