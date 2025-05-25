Diddy on Trial: As It Happened takes you inside the criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most salacious and hotly anticipated courtroom showdowns in decades. Watch bombshell moments and heart wrenching testimony unfold in real time through meticulous actor reenactments sourced each week from courtroom transcripts. Prosecutors allege the music icon and business mogul engaged in a dark underworld of sex trafficking and prostitution. Combs denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence. Join host Sunny Hostin as she breaks it all down with a rotating roster of legal and pop culture experts, giving you a front row seat to this high-stakes legal battle.more
Diddy on Trial: As It Happened takes you inside the criminal tria...More
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Diddy on Trial: As It Happened takes you inside the criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most salacious and hotly anticipated courtroom showdowns in decades. Watch bombshell moments and heart wrenching testimony unfold in real time through meticulous actor reenactments sourced each week from courtroom transcripts. Prosecutors allege the music icon and business mogul engaged in a dark underworld of sex trafficking and prostitution. Combs denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence. Join host Sunny Hostin as she breaks it all down with a rotating roster of legal and pop culture experts, giving you a front row seat to this high-stakes legal battle.
About this Show
Diddy on Trial: As It Happened
Diddy on Trial: As It Happened takes you inside the criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most salacious and hotly anticipated courtroom showdowns in decades. Watch bombshell moments and heart wrenching testimony unfold in real time through meticulous actor reenactments sourced each week from courtroom transcripts. Prosecutors allege the music icon and business mogul engaged in a dark underworld of sex trafficking and prostitution. Combs denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence. Join host Sunny Hostin as she breaks it all down with a rotating roster of legal and pop culture experts, giving you a front row seat to this high-stakes legal battle.