Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

TV14Documentaries • TV Series2021

A six-part docuseries based on Ronan Farrow's book.

A six-part docuseries based on Ronan Farrow's book.

Episode 1

The Wire

'The Wire.' In the wake of her efforts to hold Harvey Weinstein accountable for assault, Ambra Gutierrez joins forces with Ronan Farrow.​
Episode 2

The Reporters

'The Reporters.' Reporters Ken Auletta and Kim Masters explore the roadblocks that stalled their years-long quests to expose Weinstein.​

