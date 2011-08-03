Original • 2 seasons available (16 episodes)

A Day in the LifeA Day in the Life

Morgan Spurlock (Academy Award Nominated Director of "Supersize Me") has spent the majority of his career turning the camera on himself, inviting the audience to be a part of his own life experiences. This time, he's refocusing his lens on the most innovative and intriguing individuals in our pop culture landscape, allowing the audience to experience what it's like to be at the pinnacle of an exciting and extraordinary career by being "a fly on the wall" during the course of a typical day. Each episode goes behind the scenes with today's leading figures - celebrities, musicians, comedians, dancers, entrepreneurs - literally chronicling one day in their lives in a half-hour documentary film.more

Morgan Spurlock (Academy Award Nominated Director of "Supersize M...More

Starring: Morgan Spurlock

TV14DocumentariesTV Series2011
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
?uestlove and Rehearsal
?uestlove On His Routine
Fetterman Carrying the Flag Forward
Fetterman On Braddock
John Fetterman On "A Day in the Life"
More On YACHT
YACHT: The Band and Belief System
Tim Ferriss at the Gun Range.
Tim Ferriss at the Gym
Das Racist Interview
Das Racist Rehearsal
Joel McHale and Chevy Chase
McHale and "Community" Cast On Break
Taste Test
Backstage at the Chew
Mario and Emeril Lagasse
Mario's Typical Day
Mayhem Discussing the Upcoming Fight
Mayhem Gets Stitches
This Season On a Day in the Life
Art and Criticism
Like a Mirror
Mr. Brainwash Visits the Flea Market
Signing His Work
Misty's Childhood
Misty's Photo Shoot
Rehearsals
Composing and Remixing
Past Adventures
The Black Eyed Peas
will.i.am Exclusive Clip
will.i.am Performs
Indian Moms
Comedy or College
Russell and His Fans
Russell's Audience
A Day in Richard Branson's Life
Whatever It Takes
Morgan Spurlock Interview
What's Life Like For...

About this Show

A Day in the Life

Morgan Spurlock (Academy Award Nominated Director of "Supersize Me") has spent the majority of his career turning the camera on himself, inviting the audience to be a part of his own life experiences. This time, he's refocusing his lens on the most innovative and intriguing individuals in our pop culture landscape, allowing the audience to experience what it's like to be at the pinnacle of an exciting and extraordinary career by being "a fly on the wall" during the course of a typical day. Each episode goes behind the scenes with today's leading figures - celebrities, musicians, comedians, dancers, entrepreneurs - literally chronicling one day in their lives in a half-hour documentary film.

Starring: Morgan Spurlock

TV14DocumentariesTV Series2011
  • hd

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