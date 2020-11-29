1 season available

30 Coins

TVMADramaInternationalLatinoHorrorThrillerTV Series • 2020

From Alex de la Iglesia comes this bone-chilling horror series starring Eduard Fernan...more

From Alex de la Iglesia comes this bone-chilling horror series st...More

Start watching 30 Coins

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (2 episodes)

1 season available

(2 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Cobwebs (Telarañas) (Eng Sub)

'Cobwebs (Telarañas).' When an unsettling birth wreaks havoc on a quiet town, a local vet and the mayor seek answers from their priest.
Episode 2

Ouija (Eng Sub)

'Ouija.' Elena confronts Father Vergara over his connection to the disappearance of a neighborhood girl.

About this Show

30 Coins

From Alex de la Iglesia comes this bone-chilling horror series starring Eduard Fernandez as a priest who is exiled to a small Spanish town.

Starring: Eduard FernándezMiguel Ángel SilvestreMegan MontanerMacarena GómezPepón Nieto

TVMADramaInternationalLatinoHorrorThrillerTV Series • 2020
You May Also Like
Foodie Love
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2020)
The Teenage Psychic
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)
Santos Dumont
TV14 • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Alice Especial
Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Patria
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Alice Telefilm Part 1: The First Day of the Rest of My Life
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The World Between Us
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
El Jardin De Bronce
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Alice
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Hard
Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Success
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Silent Valley (aka Valea Muta)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Hijos Del Carnaval
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2008)
We Are Who We Are
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Miss Sherlock
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on