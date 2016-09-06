Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2013)
In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears from the outside. But within the walls of the family's opulent mansion, dysfunction and double lives threaten to destroy the Cryers' world of privilege. The family's patriarch, Jim, is a powerful judge with political ambitions that are put at risk by his double life that includes affairs with high-priced escorts. Jim's wife, Katheryn, is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family's status while playing the role of a loving and dutiful wife. Son Wyatt is a troubled jock who continuously goes in and out of rehab, and daughter Amanda is a struggling law student who has unknowingly befriended a woman, Candace Young, who has the power to ruin the entire family and also happens to be the estranged daughter of the Cryers' maid, Hanna. When manipulative Candace realizes that she is Jim's escort, she sees that as an opportunity of a lifetime.
Love Thy Neighbor
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
A comedy series by Tyler Perry follows daily struggles/triumphs of the Love family. Matriarch Hattie Mae lives in the simple house she bought with one of her husbands way back. Daughter Linda lives there part-time, and her son, Danny, is a permanent resident since college graduation. Now fed up with adults living in her home, Hattie Mae sends the two packing. Despite being ousted, Linda still helps at Love Train Diner, a converted railroad car where Hattie Mae serves her popular recipes. Meanwhile, Danny rooms with Sam, a 30-year-old "teen."
If Loving You Is Wrong
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Couples and friends in a middle-class community are the focus of this drama series by Tyler Perry. While it may seem typical, below the surface lie heartbreak and deceit, threatening everybody's well-being. Residents include married Randal and Marcie; she desperately wants children; he's having an affair with Alex, the wife of best friend Brad. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, divorced Esperanza pursues a budding relationship with Julius while keeping it secret from her vindictive ex, Edward.
The Paynes
TV14 • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Curtis and Ella Payne have decided to take the next step in their lives -- retirement. A death in the family has the Paynes traveling to Sun Coast, Fla., to attend the funeral of Curtis' Uncle Robert. Their trip takes an unexpected turn when Ella and Curtis get roped into a real estate deal, landing them in a new community with a new church and unfamiliar family members. The family is thrown straight back into the issues that viewers find in their everyday lives. As life lessons abound, Ella finds a new business, new home and new purpose.
