About this Movie
Zombie Town
Two teens attend a horror movie premiere on Halloween night, only to discover the film has transformed the entire town into soul-sucking zombies. Now it is up to them to track down the film’s legendary director and put an end to the mysterious curse.
Starring: Marlon KazadiMadi MonroeDan AykroydChevy ChaseHenry Czerny
Director: Peter Lepeniotis