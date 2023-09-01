Zombie TownZombie Town

Two teens attend a horror movie premiere on Halloween night, only to discover the film has transformed the entire town into soul-sucking zombies. Now it is up to them to track down the film’s legendary director and put an end to the mysterious curse. more

Two teens attend a horror movie premiere on Halloween night, only...More

Starring: Marlon KazadiMadi MonroeDan Aykroyd

Director: Peter Lepeniotis

PG-13HolidayFantasyComedyMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Mia and Me: Hero of CentopiaTVPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2022)
100% WolfTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
A Piece of CakePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Rabbit Academy: Mission EggpossibleTVPG • Kids, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Vic the Viking and the Magic SwordComedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
The Ape StarPG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2021)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Felix and the Hidden TreasureTVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
MoonboundPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Harvie and the Magic MuseumTVPG • Comedy, Action • Movie (2017)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Monster FamilyPG • Kids, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Welcome to SmellivillePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
The Fairy Princess and the UnicornTVPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Pil's AdventuresPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2021)

Zombie Town - Trailer

About this Movie

Zombie Town

Two teens attend a horror movie premiere on Halloween night, only to discover the film has transformed the entire town into soul-sucking zombies. Now it is up to them to track down the film’s legendary director and put an end to the mysterious curse.

Starring: Marlon KazadiMadi MonroeDan AykroydChevy ChaseHenry Czerny

Director: Peter Lepeniotis

PG-13HolidayFantasyComedyMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.