The Spirit

PG-13ActionAdventureRomanceDramaMovie2008

From the creator of 300 and Sin City comes the reawakening of a hero unlike any other...more

From the creator of 300 and Sin City comes the reawakening of a h...More

Start watching The Spirit

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
The Three Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Dragonheart
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
2 Fast 2 Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
Behind Enemy Lines
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
The Mexican
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2001)
The Grey
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Transporter
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Last Knights
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Last Stand
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Book of Eli
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Conan the Barbarian
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Running with the Devil
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Bulletproof Monk
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Bumblebee
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)

The Spirit - Trailer

About this Movie

The Spirit

From the creator of 300 and Sin City comes the reawakening of a hero unlike any other - The Spirit.

Starring: Gabriel MachtSamuel L. JacksonSarah PaulsonEva MendesDan Lauria

Director: Frank Miller

PG-13ActionAdventureRomanceDramaMovie2008
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on