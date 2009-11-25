Ninja AssassinNinja Assassin

RActionAdventureMartial Arts • Movie • 2009

A lethal ninja teams with a sexy Europol agent to exact revenge on the deadly clan th...more

A lethal ninja teams with a sexy Europol agent to exact revenge on the deadly clan that once trained him.

About this Movie

Ninja Assassin

A lethal ninja teams with a sexy Europol agent to exact revenge on the deadly clan that once trained him.

Starring: RainNaomie HarrisBen MilesRick YuneShô Kosugi

Director: James McTeigue

RActionAdventureMartial ArtsMovie • 2009
  • hd

