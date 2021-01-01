The Ring Two

PG-13ThrillerHorrorMovie2005

The vengeful ghost of a murdered girl continues to haunt a young reporter and her son...more

About this Movie

The Ring Two

The vengeful ghost of a murdered girl continues to haunt a young reporter and her son in this scary sequel.

Starring: Naomi WattsSimon BakerDavid DorfmanElizabeth PerkinsGary Cole

Director: Hideo Nakata

  • 5.1
  • hd

