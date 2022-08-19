The Immaculate RoomThe Immaculate Room

Mike and Kate, a seemingly perfect couple, join a psychological experiment to compete for $5 million if they can last 50 days in a sleek, white room in complete isolation. No phones, no family -- only the Voice of the Immaculate Room keeping them in check if they think of straying. However, as the clock ticks down, the Room becomes more than it seems, putting them through cruel tests to break their resolve and resurfacing private demons which they may not survive.more

Starring: Emile HirschKate BosworthAshley Greene Khoury

Director: Mukunda Michael Dewil

