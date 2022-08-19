About this Movie
The Immaculate Room
Mike and Kate, a seemingly perfect couple, join a psychological experiment to compete for $5 million if they can last 50 days in a sleek, white room in complete isolation. No phones, no family -- only the Voice of the Immaculate Room keeping them in check if they think of straying. However, as the clock ticks down, the Room becomes more than it seems, putting them through cruel tests to break their resolve and resurfacing private demons which they may not survive.
Starring: Emile HirschKate BosworthAshley Greene KhouryM. Emmet WalshAlex Sgambati
Director: Mukunda Michael Dewil