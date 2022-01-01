Straw Dogs

A screenwriter and his actress wife leave Hollywood behind and move to her deep South hometown - but their new life explodes in a terrifying, bloody confrontation with the locals. A remake of the 1971 cult classic.more

Starring: James MarsdenKate BosworthAlexander Skarsgård

Director: Rod Lurie

RThrillerDramaActionMovie2011

