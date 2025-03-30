Star Wars: A New HopeStar Wars: A New Hope

In a distant galaxy, a long time ago, young Luke Skywalker assembles his motley crew of allies to rescue Princess Leia, the rebel leader of her planet from the clutches of the evil Empire as embodied by its enforcer Darth Vader.more

In a distant galaxy, a long time ago, young Luke Skywalker assemb...More

Starring: Mark HamillHarrison FordCarrie Fisher

Director: George Lucas

PGFantasyAdventureClassicsAliensActionScience FictionMovie1977
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Star Wars: A New Hope - Trailer

About this Movie

Star Wars: A New Hope

In a distant galaxy, a long time ago, young Luke Skywalker assembles his motley crew of allies to rescue Princess Leia, the rebel leader of her planet from the clutches of the evil Empire as embodied by its enforcer Darth Vader.

Starring: Mark HamillHarrison FordCarrie FisherAlec GuinnessPeter Cushing

Director: George Lucas

PGFantasyAdventureClassicsAliensActionScience FictionMovie1977
  • 5.1
  • hd

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