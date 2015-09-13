High-Rise
R • Comedy, Drama, Horror, Thriller • Movie • 2015
Tom Hiddleston stars as Dr. Robert Laing, the newest resident of a luxurious apartment in a high-tech skyscraper whose lofty location places him amongst society's upper class. Laing quickly settles in and meets the other tenants: Charlotte (Sienna Miller), a bohemian single mother; Wilder (Luke Evans), a charismatic documentarian who lives with his pregnant wife Helen (Elisabeth Moss); and Mr. Royal (Jeremy Irons), the buildings enigmatic architect. Life seems like paradise to the solitude-seeking Laing. But, as power outages become more frequent and building flaws emerge, mainly on the lower floors, social strata begins to crumble and the building descends into a class war.