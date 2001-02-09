Hannibal

Based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Harris, HANNIBAL continues the story begun in Silence of the Lambs. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody, seven years since FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Julianne Moore) interviewed him in a maximum-security hospital for the criminally insane. The doctor is now at large in Europe, pursuing his own interests, savoring the scents, the essences of the unguarded world. But Starling has never forgotten her encounters with Dr. Lecter -- his seldom-used voice still haunts her dreams. Mason Verger remembers Dr. Lecter, too, and is obsessed with revenge. Verger was Dr. Lecter's sixth victim, and though hideously disfigured, has survived. In order to draw Dr. Lecter into the open Verger uses Clarice Starling as bait.