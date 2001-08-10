Poltergeist II: The Other Side

PG-13HorrorThrillerMovie • 1986

They're back! The phantoms that haunt the Freeling family return with a vengeance in ...more

They're back! The phantoms that haunt the Freeling family return ...More

Start watching Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Others
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Cujo
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1983)
Cursed
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (2005)
Carrie
R • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
The Dead Zone
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1983)
Children of the Corn
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1984)
Friday the 13th
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1980)
End of Days
R • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1999)
Paranormal Activity
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Rage: Carrie 2, The
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2000)
The Haunting
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (1999)
Paranormal Activity 2
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
The Last Exorcism
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Fog
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2005)
Child's Play
R • Horror • Movie (1988)

About this Movie

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

They're back! The phantoms that haunt the Freeling family return with a vengeance in this terrifying sequel to the hit thriller.

Starring: JoBeth WilliamsCraig T. NelsonJulian BeckHeather O'RourkeOliver Robins

Director: Brian Gibson

PG-13HorrorThrillerMovie • 1986
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on