All the President's Men

PGDramaClassicsMovie1976

The true story of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they broke the Waterga...more

The true story of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as th...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Hustler
Sports, Drama • Movie (1961)
The Verdict
R • Drama, Legal • Movie (1982)
Separate Tables
TVPG • Drama • Movie (1958)
All Is Lost
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Magnolia
R • Drama • Movie (1999)
The Grapes of Wrath
TVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1940)
Annie Hall
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1977)
The Natural
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (1984)
The Poseidon Adventure
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1972)
Sophie's Choice
R • Drama • Movie (1982)
Tootsie
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1982)
Midnight Cowboy
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1969)
Brubaker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1980)
The Pink Panther
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1964)

About this Movie

All the President's Men

The true story of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they broke the Watergate scandal that brought down the Nixon presidency.

Starring: Robert RedfordDustin HoffmanJack WardenMartin BalsamHal Holbrook

Director: Alan J. Pakula

PGDramaClassicsMovie1976
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on