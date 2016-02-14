Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
John Oliver hosts this 30-minute comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Join Jimmy Fallon for a daily mix of jokes, sketches, celebrity interviews and musical guests.
Jimmy Kimmel Live
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2002)
ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show additionally offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media.
Late Night With Seth Meyers
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving "anchor" on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The comedian, actress, author and producer brings her unique perspective to late night as she hosts celebrity guests, performs musical and sketch comedy, plays games, and more.
