Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Health & Wellness
Popular TV
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
My Strange Addiction delves into the human psyche exploring the odd things people will do to ease anxieties.
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
Sex Sent Me to the ER
TV14 • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2013)
SEX SENT ME TO THE ER documents the real-life and often hilarious stories of what happens when a little action leads to a medical crisis. Retold by emergency room physicians and the actual couples who got themselves into a fix, this series illustrates how couples cope when sex goes outrageously wrong.
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.
Raising Tourette's
TV14 • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2018)
"Raising Tourette's" follows five families with children ranging in ages from 11 to 17. Like all adolescents, each child has aspirations, friends, rivals and homework, but they also all have Tourette Syndrome.
While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2017)
A young woman with bad premonition dreams meets two people who suddenly develop the same ability.
Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) lives with her mother, Yoon Moon Sun (Hwang Young Hee), a widow who runs a small restaurant. Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), a rookie prosecutor, and his younger brother, Seung Won (Shin Jae Ha), move in across the street. Since she was young, Hong Joo has had the ability to see bad events before they happen, but she is often unable to do anything about it.
One day, Jae Chan has a strange premonition dream about an accident involving Hong Joo and Lee Yoo Beom (Lee Sang Yeob), a ruthless attorney who used to be Jae Chan’s tutor. Jae Chan decides to interfere in the course of events and ends up saving the lives of Hong Joo and Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In), a young police officer. When Jae Chan, Hong Joo and Woo Tak then start having dreams about one another, they realize that their lives are now somehow entwined.
But can the three discover the reason that they were brought together, and can they prevent the people closest to them from getting hurt?
“While You Were Sleeping” is a 2017 South Korean drama series directed by Oh Choong Hwan. It is not related to the 1995 American film by the same title starring Sandra Bullock. The script is written by Park Hye Ryun, who previously worked with Suzy on her acting debut in the television drama “Dream High” (2011) and with Lee Jong Suk in the dramas “I Hear Your Voice” (2013) and “Pinocchio” (2014).
The Weight Of The Nation
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
America's obesity epidemic--its causes, symptoms, treatments, solutions, and more--is the focus of this multi-part, multimedia HBO project.
One Nation Under Stress
TV14 • Medical, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2019)
While looking at society in an increasingly stressed America, Dr. Sanjay Gupta discovers an epidemic of self-inflicted deaths of despair caused by drug overdoses, chronic liver disease and suicide.
Get Sweaty
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
From boxing with Nick Jonas to hanging with the self-acclaimed, “King of the Elliptical,” DJ Khaled, this is the series that puts celebrities to work. Watch Emily train with and interview the stars.
The Weight Of The Nation For Kids
TVG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
America's obesity epidemic is seen from the perspective of children in this three-film portion of HBO's multimedia project.
Sold In America
News, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2018)
Sex. Profit. Violence. This is America's sex trade like you've never seen it. With "Sold in America," reporter Noor Tagouri and producer Kate Grumke uncover the crucial — yet often overlooked — intersection of the U.S. sex trade with some of the nation's worst ills: child abuse, gender discrimination, racism and drug addiction.
Pandemic: What You Need to Know
Health & Wellness, News • TV Series (2020)
ABC News’ Amy Robach and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton help viewers navigate the new normals of life during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?