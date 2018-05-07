1 season available (1 episode)

A Dangerous Son

This film focuses on three families with a child who has a serious mental illness, and the struggles of each to find appropriate treatment.more

Documentaries
  • hd

A Dangerous Son

This film focuses on three families with a child who has a serious mental illness, and the struggles of each to find appropriate treatment.

