Farm Rebellion (Eng)

Benedikt Bösel was an investment banker, but then the financial crisis hit and with it the question of meaning. Today, he is a farmer, a visionary and heads a young team that is testing a radical new type of agriculture in the fight against climate change. Together with experts such as Auma Obama from Kenya, Jean-Martin Fortier from Canada and Ernst Götsch from Brazil, the change must succeed. Together with his team and his partner Tess Ward, Benedikt wants to prove that their regenerative experiments can be a role model for the whole world. For career changer Paula the farm becomes a chance to live a different life. For José and Lea it is the first step on the way to their own farm in Chile. Benedikt and his team are starting a tough year, fighting against drought and their own limits.