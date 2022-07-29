Today's Webtoon

Once a member of the National Judo Team, On Ma Eum’s (Kim Se Jeong) entire life revolved around the sport. But when a tough match leaves her with a torn ankle ligament, she’s forced to watch as all of her dreams of continuing in the sport crumble around her. With her career as a professional judoka now entirely over, Ma Eum must find a way to pick herself up and move on. Without any sort of dream to drive her, Ma Eum isn’t really sure what to do next. Taking her first non-sports-related job working in a webtoon editorial department, Ma Eum finds it difficult to adjust. Unable to relate to her co-workers, Ma Eum has trouble fitting in as her life as an athlete has left her a little rough around the edges. Beyond that, the work she’s been assigned just isn’t what she’s used to. Struggling to adapt to her new life, Ma Eum wonders if she’ll ever find a way to be happy again. Fortunately, with the passing of time and a little help from her co-workers, Goo Jun Yeong (Nam Yoon Su) and Seok Jin Hyung (Daniel Choi), Ma Eum begins to find herself slowly settling into her new life. As the struggles in her life begin to dissipate, Ma Eum finds herself reaching for a new dream. The only question is, will she have the strength she needs to turn that dream into a reality? Based on the original graphic novel "JUHAN SHUTTAI!" created by Naoko Mazda (ⓒ Naoko Mazda / SHOGAKUKAN), “Today’s Webtoon” is a 2022 Korean comedy drama directed by Jo Soo Won.