Ever since their debut in 2016, NCT 127 continues to captivate audiences with fresh concepts and performances; they speak of their childhoods for the first time, through various forms of art, including plays, animations, dancing, singing and more.more

Ever since their debut in 2016, NCT 127 continues to captivate audiences with fresh concepts and performances; they speak of their childhoods for the first time, through various forms of art, including plays, animations, dancing, singing and more.

