Magi 2

A young boy, Aladin, travels a mysterious continent that is home to a mysterious ruin known as the “Dungeon,” in which great treasure is said to lay hidden. During his travels, the young boy meets Alibaba, and together they attempt to clear the “Dungeon” in order to claim the treasures within. As their quest brings about new encounters and farewells, Aladin will come to learn of his true destiny.