1 season available (1 episode)

Made By Her: Monumental WomenMade By Her: Monumental Women

Animation • Cartoons • TV Series2021

A fun and informative animated series exploring the lives, ideas, and dreams of the h...more

A fun and informative animated series exploring the lives, ideas,...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Meet the writer, conservationist, and professional nuisance who saved the Everglades.

Monumental Women Animated Series – Teaser

Made by Her: Hulu X Reframe

Made by Her: Monuments - Teaser

About this Show

Made By Her: Monumental Women

A fun and informative animated series exploring the lives, ideas, and dreams of the historical women honored in Hulu’s monuments project. Learn more at MadeByHer.hulu.com

AnimationCartoonsTV Series2021
  • hd

You May Also Like

CoComelon
Kids • TV Series (2020)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Cleopatra in Space
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Daytime Noir
Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The Case Study of Vanitas
Animation, International • TV Series (2021)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
La Culpa es de Llorente
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2017)
Comedy Central Presenta
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2017)
Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2009)
HoriMiya
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Dagashi Kashi
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2016)
La Culpa es de Cortés: Edición Mujeres
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2018)
A3!
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Rescued
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on