3 seasons available (39 episodes)

Killer Kids

"Killer Kids" provides an in-depth examination of kids who kill. What were the warning signs? What drives a young person to commit criminal acts and even murder?more

"Killer Kids" provides an in-depth examination of kids who kill. ...More

TV14DramaRealityTV Series2013

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Killer Kids

What can possibly motivate children and teenagers to kill someone? This documentary series provides some answers -- and, because of the subject's nature, leaves many questions unanswered -- by crafting in-depth profiles of the lives of kids who commit murder. Using information taken from actual police files, each episode deals with a specific type of murder case -- from gang initiations and murders of family members to school killings and occult ceremonies -- exposes various motives, and compares the judicial response to these crimes in Canada, the U.S., England and France.

Starring: Misty Lee

TV14CrimeDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2011

You May Also Like

My Sister's KeeperPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2009)
Little Women: LATV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2014)
I Was PossessedDrama • TV Series
You Can't Escape MeDrama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Daddy's Perfect Little GirlDrama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Disappearance in YellowstoneDrama • Movie (2022)
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for SalvationTVPG • Drama • Movie (2023)
Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves StoryDrama • Movie (2021)
Abducted: The Carlina White StoryTVPG • Drama • Movie (2012)
I Love You...But I LiedTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2015)
A Nurse To Die ForTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill StoryDrama • Movie (2021)
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer DulosDrama • Movie (2021)
Stolen by Their FatherTV14 • Drama • Movie (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.