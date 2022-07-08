Fair PlayFair Play

Inspired by Eve Rodsky's NYT bestselling book, the documentary FAIR PLAY takes a deep look at domestic inequity. By making the invisible care work historically held by women visible, FAIR PLAY inspires a more equitable future for all.more

Inspired by Eve Rodsky's NYT bestselling book, the documentary FA...More

Director: Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Not RatedDocumentariesMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
See Bundle details
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
It's Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew EloiseTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Fly Like a GirlDocumentaries • Movie (2020)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't RiseDocumentaries • TV Series (2010)
The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon StoryDocumentaries • Movie (2018)
The Leopards Take Manhattan: The Little Band That Roared
The Leopards Take Manhattan: The Little Band That RoaredTVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
Well GroomedTVG • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Koran By HeartTVG • Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Siempre, LuisTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Saudi Women's Driving School (Eng Sub)TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
H. H. Holmes: Original EvilDocumentaries, Drama • Movie (2018)
Queen of the CapitalTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
FreakonomicsPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Legion of BrothersTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Who Let the Dogs OutDocumentaries • Movie (2019)
A Glitch in the MatrixDocumentaries • Movie (2021)

Fair Play - Trailer

About this Movie

Fair Play

Inspired by Eve Rodsky's NYT bestselling book, the documentary FAIR PLAY takes a deep look at domestic inequity. By making the invisible care work historically held by women visible, FAIR PLAY inspires a more equitable future for all.

Director: Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Not RatedDocumentariesMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.