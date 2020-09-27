1 season available (8 episodes)

Family Home OverhaulFamily Home Overhaul

TVGLifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series2020

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Sarah and Kevin

Kortney and Dave Wilson overhaul a home for a family who constantly give to their community despite challenges they face as parents of a child with a rare developmental disorder.
Episode 2

Bubba and Vanessa

Cheryl recruits Samantha Pynn and Sebastian Clovis to overhaul the home of a selfless volunteer football coach who gives all he has to support at-risk youth.
Episode 3

Yonette and Jude

Sarah Keenleyside and Scott McGillivray work with Cheryl to renovate a generous, growing family’s home that acts as a safe haven for children in need.
Episode 4

Jennifer

Cheryl brings in Tommy Smythe and Brian McCourt to renovate the home of a mom who gives everything she has to support those around her, even if it means working three jobs.
Episode 5

Abd and Ruba

Cheryl works with Sebastian Clovis and Tiffany Pratt to transform a problem-filled home for a Syrian refugee family who help other newcomers get on their feet.
Episode 6

Stefanie and Justin

Cheryl teams Samantha Pynn with Kate Campbell and Dave Coleman to restore the home of a family who gave up their space to rehabilitate injured animals.
Episode 7

Brian and Claire

Cheryl Hickey, together with Mia Parres, Dave Kenney and Joey Fletcher improve the home of a family whose lives changed forever after a devastating accident.
Episode 8

Kate

Cheryl brings in Brian McCourt and Tiffany Pratt to provide a home overhaul to ultimate caregiver, Kate, who continues to give when she has little herself.

About this Show

Family Home Overhaul

Family Home Overhaul is a heartwarming, emotion stirring renovation series that celebrates the joy of paying it forward. In each stand-alone episode, a deserving family is introduced, who are known to always put others before themselves - despite their own personal struggles and challenges. It is because of this, their community nominates the family to receive a life-changing renovation that will transform their lives as well as their home. While the family is sent away on a well-deserved holiday, a dream team of renovators, contractors, and designers come in and transform their space. With the helping hands of friends and neighbours, everyone works together to create a home perfectly customized to reflect the family's unique needs. When the family returns, they are joined by their grateful community and the proud renovation team to experience the stunning reveal of their new home.

Starring: Cheryl Hickey

  • 5.1
  • hd

