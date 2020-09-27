Family Home Overhaul

Family Home Overhaul is a heartwarming, emotion stirring renovation series that celebrates the joy of paying it forward. In each stand-alone episode, a deserving family is introduced, who are known to always put others before themselves - despite their own personal struggles and challenges. It is because of this, their community nominates the family to receive a life-changing renovation that will transform their lives as well as their home. While the family is sent away on a well-deserved holiday, a dream team of renovators, contractors, and designers come in and transform their space. With the helping hands of friends and neighbours, everyone works together to create a home perfectly customized to reflect the family's unique needs. When the family returns, they are joined by their grateful community and the proud renovation team to experience the stunning reveal of their new home.