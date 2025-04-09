About this Show
Big Night AHT with Pat McAfee and Friends
Pat McAfee hosted a sold-out event named 'Big Night AHT' at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, featuring a diverse array of sports legends, musicians, and entertainers including Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis, Ben Roethlisberger, Sidney Crosby, JellyRoll & more. The event included unique challenges like Sidney Crosby attempting to throw a football for a million dollars and even Sumo Wrestling. Showcasing a blend of sports and entertainment for the entire evening. Attendees enjoyed performances and a festive atmosphere, with themes of freedom and community spirit highlighted by the performances. Folks have celebrated Big Night AHT for its positive and generous vibe, leaving a significant impact on Pittsburgh's community and anybody who watched.