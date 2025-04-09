1 season available

Big Night AHT with Pat McAfee and FriendsBig Night AHT with Pat McAfee and Friends

Pat McAfee hosted a sold-out event named 'Big Night AHT' at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, featuring a diverse array of sports legends, musicians, and entertainers including Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis, Ben Roethlisberger, Sidney Crosby, JellyRoll & more. The event included unique challenges like Sidney Crosby attempting to throw a football for a million dollars and even Sumo Wrestling. Showcasing a blend of sports and entertainment for the entire evening. Attendees enjoyed performances and a festive atmosphere, with themes of freedom and community spirit highlighted by the performances. Folks have celebrated Big Night AHT for its positive and generous vibe, leaving a significant impact on Pittsburgh's community and anybody who watched.more

Pat McAfee hosted a sold-out event named 'Big Night AHT' at PPG P...More

TVMALive Events and SpecialsTV Series2025

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
ExtrasDetails

Big Night Aht with Pat McAfee and Friends - Trailer

About this Show

Big Night AHT with Pat McAfee and Friends

Pat McAfee hosted a sold-out event named 'Big Night AHT' at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, featuring a diverse array of sports legends, musicians, and entertainers including Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis, Ben Roethlisberger, Sidney Crosby, JellyRoll & more. The event included unique challenges like Sidney Crosby attempting to throw a football for a million dollars and even Sumo Wrestling. Showcasing a blend of sports and entertainment for the entire evening. Attendees enjoyed performances and a festive atmosphere, with themes of freedom and community spirit highlighted by the performances. Folks have celebrated Big Night AHT for its positive and generous vibe, leaving a significant impact on Pittsburgh's community and anybody who watched.

TVMALive Events and SpecialsTV Series2025

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.